The nine EU Justice and Home Affairs Agencies are marking the 10-year anniversary of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights by pledging to continue to respect, promote and protect fundamental rights throughout their work, including ensuring that their work always complies with the Charter.

The JHA Agencies will continue to uphold fundamental rights in their working practices, such as promoting gender equality and diversity at work. They will also run awareness-raising activities, staff training, and joint activities to increase awareness about the Charter and its entitlements. In addition, they will continue to build and enhance their capacity to respect the Charter by sharing and exchanging best practice. These activities will form part of the regular network meetings of Justice and Home Affairs Agencies, chaired this year by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

The nine JHA Agencies are: European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA); European Asylum Support Office (EASO); European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex); European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE); European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA); European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol); European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL); European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA); and European Union Judicial Cooperation Unit (EUROJUST).

Today’s pledge builds on a previous commitment by all EU Agencies to strengthen fundamental rights protection in their work. Read the statement in full here.

This statement is being released during the 2019 Conference on the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights to mark 10 years of the Charter. The event is organised by the European Commission, the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU and FRA, taking place in Brussels on 12 November.

For more information about the JHA Agencies Network, click here.